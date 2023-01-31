Portuguese youth international Monteiro leaves the Geneva-based club with a handful of senior appearances to his name, and is expected to feature with Michael Skubala’s Under-21 side before challenging for a place in Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United first-team. The Whites’ youth setup has seen several departures this month, as Max Dean left to join MK Dons on a permanent deal, while Cody Drameh, Leo Hjelde and Alfie McCalmont have all departed on loan.

Monteiro will supplement the young defensive group at Thorp Arch with a view to proving his worth in front of Marsch, who is expected to see central defender Diego Llorente call time on his Elland Road career today. The Spain international will join AS Roma, subject to a medical and international clearance, on an initial loan and should complete an £18 million permanent switch to Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Skubala’s youngsters are currently second in Premier League 2 Division 2, trailing league leaders Southampton by a point as they bid to make an immediate return to the top flight of Under-21 football in England next season.

Diogo Monteiro signs a three-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United)

Teenage Monteiro is capped at every youth international level between Under-15 and Under-19 for Portugal, having been born in Switzerland to Portuguese parentage, and has been a regular on the first-team bench at Servette this season but starting opportunities have not been forthcoming. Sources in Switzerland indicate the defender has been keen to move on since last January and has finally secured a move to England this month.

Leeds were only able to sign Monteiro a matter of days ago due to stipulations put in place following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. English clubs are no longer able to purchase players from foreign clubs before their 18th birthday. Monteiro celebrated turning 18 less than a week ago.