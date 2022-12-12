Leeds United invite fans to Elland Road open training session for special Christmas cause

Jesse Marsch's side will host an open training session on Tuesday, December 20 in support of Mission Christmas - allowing donations to be made whilst also having a day of fun with the first team squad. Beginning at 5pm, the event will be free entry for all season ticket holders and members that wish to attend. Leeds say that supporters will be able to get an up-close insight into how Jesse Marsch and his staff prepare the side in the build-up to a game. The concourse and turnstiles will open on the East Stand Lower only, from 4pm.

Whilst the players and first team staff will be training on the pitch, a number of fun activities have been planned within the East Stand for supporters to further enjoy the day. If possible, the Whites are asking those supporters in attendance to either donate to Mission Christmas through bucket collections, or bring a gift which can go directly to a child in the area on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mission Christmas is a campaign set up by Cash For Kids, designed to help Santa reach children living in poverty. The charity is in place for the children that need it most across the UK. The club have worked closely with the charity for a number of years and will now do so once again, with players and staff offering their support through a significant contribution.

OPEN TRAINING SESSION: At Elland Road, above. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Along the concourse at the Open Training, Leeds will also have a 360 degree photo booth to use, face painters, a popular balloon modeller, club legends playing dizzy penalties and meeting fans and Kop Cat. The Leeds United Superstore will also remain open all day and close late in the evening.