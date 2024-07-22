Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side enjoy another day of pre-season in Germany.

Preparations have kicked up a gear in the past few days as Leeds United lay the foundations for their 2024/25 season. Daniel Farke’s side have less than three weeks until Portsmouth come to Elland Road for the opening Championship clash and there is plenty still to do between now and then. Friday’s 3-0 win at Harrogate Town allowed fans to see the squad for the first time this summer and two more games will soon follow in Germany before the visit of Valencia to West Yorkshire.

Jayden Bogle joined up with his new teammates in Germany on Sunday after becoming the fourth summer arrival at Leeds - following Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and the on-loan Joe Rothwell - and the 23-year-old will hope to make an unofficial debut at some point in the next week or so. Those in charge at Elland Road will hope to get some more business done before Pompey’s arrival and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

MacNulty ‘contact’

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty has been regularly linked with a move to Elland Road this summer and reports now claim Leeds have made ‘early contact’ regarding a potential deal. Football Insider reports that left-back options are being assessed amid uncertainty over the future of current first-choice, Junior Firpo.

Firpo has been linked with a return to Real Betis and although Leeds are yet to receive any kind of approach for the 27-year-old, club chiefs have been unable to categorically rule out any exits. The Dominican Republic international is into the final 12 months of his contract and so presents a dilemma for Leeds if an appropriate bid is lodged.

Regardless of where Firpo’s future lies, Leeds remain short at full-back and the report suggests they could look to bolster their squad with a move for MacNulty. The 21-year-old’s versatility is thought to be a driving force behind interest, with the option to deploy him at left-back or as a left-sided central defender.

Summerville latest

Fulham have emerged as the latest Premier League clubs to hold an interest in Crysencio Summerville. Sky Sports reports that the Cottagers have joined West Ham United in keeping tabs on the Dutchman as speculation over his Leeds future intensifies.

Reports surfaced on Monday claiming West Ham had put forward a proposal for Summerville, but the Hammers consider their target ‘expensive’ and Sky Sports adds that there is a big gap in valuations. Julen Lopetegui’s side would need the price-tag, which is thought to lay somewhere between £30-40million, to come down.

Interest from Fulham does not seem to be as far along but the Premier League outfit are eyeing wide reinforcements, having seen Bobby De Cordova-Reid join Leicester City as a free agent. Leeds remain firm on their stance regarding Summerville and are not actively looking to sell, although an exit cannot be ruled out at this point.