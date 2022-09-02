Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United enjoyed a rather busy summer transfer window.

The Whites said to goodbye to key stars Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, but they somehow managed to come out of the window looking stronger.

Jesse Marsch and the club’s recruitment staff managed to snap up eight summer signings, including the likes of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, who are already making an impact.

Dan James departed on deadline day, while Wilfried Gnonto was snapped up late on after a move for Bamba Dieng broke down.

As the dust settles, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds and their Premier League rivals.

Leeds are said to have made significant savings on new signing Gnonto. FC Zurich were said to be asking for around £7million, but it’s claimed the Whites managed to seal a deal for as little as £3million just before the deadline. (Football Insider)

Bamba Dieng wound up enduring a rather disastrous deadline day. The forward appear to agree a move to Elland Road, with Whites owner Andrea Raddrizani confirming the incoming deal on Twitter. Dieng was said to be at the airport awaiting a flight to Leeds when an offer came in from Nice, one he preferred. But late in the day, he failed his Nice medical and missed out on a move altogether. Radrizzani later tweeted that Leeds had been ‘screwed up’. (BBC)

Hector Bellerin took a pay cut to return to Barcelona on deadline day. The full-back agreed a deal to terminate his Arsenal contract after months of trying to seal an exit. In the end, he joined Barcelona on a free transfer, taking a pay cut to secure the deal. (First Post)

Memphis Depay was reportedly a target of Tottenham’s on deadline day, but no deal was done in the end. That was, in part, because Memphis was pushing for a move to Chelsea, but the Blues were not interested in a deal. In the end, Tottenham also withdrew interest, leaving Memphis at Barcelona. (Rudy Galetti)

Graham Potter has already issued his verdict on new signing Billy Gilmour, who joined Brighton on a £9million deal from Chelsea. He said: “Billy arrives with a fantastic pedigree, having played in the Premier League and Champions League as well as for Scotland at last year’s Euros. He will complement our existing midfield options. That experience at quite a young age shows the strength of character he has and we’re really excited by his potential. Now it’s about allowing him the time to get used to a new environment and settling in to our club. We can’t wait to work with him.” (Brighton’s official website)