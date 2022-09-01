Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the final throes of the 2022 summer transfer window, Leeds have reportedly made a last ditch attempt to secure a striker on deadline day with an offer for FC Zurich forward Wilfried Gnonto.

Jesse Marsch was asked about the 18-year-old in a recent press conference, describing the teenager as a ‘project’ if they were able to secure his signature.

After losing out on Charles de Ketelaere, Cody Gakpo, Hwang Hee-chan and Bamba Dieng, Leeds turned their attentions to the young attacker who recently featured from the bench as his Swiss employers navigated a way beyond Scottish club Heart of Midlothian in Europa League play-off action.

Italy's forward Wilfried Gnonto controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League football match Germany v Italy at the Borussia Park stadium in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on June 14, 2022. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Sources in Italy reported a 4.5 million Euro bid had been accepted for the four-cap Azzurri man after the 11pm deadline had passed.

Leeds are presumed to have been one of four Premier League clubs to submit a ‘deal sheet’ which permits club limited additional time to complete transfers beyond the deadline.

"We know him, and I think we think very highly of him, he’s a young talented player," Marsch said earlier this month when asked about the prospect of adding Gnonto to his group.