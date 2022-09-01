Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old, who was bought from Manchester United for a fee of £25m on deadline day last summer, made 40 appearances for the Whites last seaon and scored four goals.

He was used out of position for much of the season, playing as a centre forward due to Leeds’ injury issues and small squad, and helped the club to stay in the Premier League under Jesse Marsch.

But the summer arrivals of Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson made a fall down the pecking order likely this season and with Leeds working to bring in another forward even as the transfer deadline came and went, James was ready and willing to find his game time elsewhere, particularly with the World Cup looming large for Wales.

ON LOAN - Daniel James has joined Fulham on loan after falling down the pecking order at Leeds United. Pic: Getty

A Leeds spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to thank Dan for his efforts during a challenging campaign last season and for his contribution in keeping the club in the Premier League.

“We wish Dan good luck during his time at Craven Cottage.”

Leeds are believed to be waiting for official confirmation that their move for Zurich 18-year-old Willy Gnonto has gone through, after submitting a deal sheet before the deadline.