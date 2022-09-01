Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have won out in their pursuit of an additional striker this summer transfer window with the addition of 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto.

The 18-year-old puts pen to paper on a five-year deal at Elland Road, signing for an undisclosed fee, reportedly worth 4.5 million Euros, according to Italian sources.

Already an Italian international, Gnonto joins from Swiss Super League side FC Zurich where he has already made over 70 appearances, scoring 12 goals.

Wilfried Gnonto of Italy inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Italy at Molineux on June 11, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. This game will be played behind closed doors following on from the Euro 2020 final. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

A statement from Leeds United read: “A product of Inter Milan’s Academy, Gnonto spent eight years with the San Siro outfit before moving to Zurich in 2020.

“He made 26 appearances during the 2020/21 campaign, before helping to fire Zurich to a first Swiss Super League title in 13 years last season, hitting 10 goals and providing five assists.

“The 18-year-old’s performances did not go unnoticed by Italy manager Roberto Mancini, who handed him his first cap against Germany in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022.”