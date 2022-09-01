Leeds United announce deadline day signing of Italy international Wilfried Gnonto
Leeds United have secured the signature of Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto on a five-year contract
Leeds United have won out in their pursuit of an additional striker this summer transfer window with the addition of 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto.
The 18-year-old puts pen to paper on a five-year deal at Elland Road, signing for an undisclosed fee, reportedly worth 4.5 million Euros, according to Italian sources.
Already an Italian international, Gnonto joins from Swiss Super League side FC Zurich where he has already made over 70 appearances, scoring 12 goals.
A statement from Leeds United read: “A product of Inter Milan’s Academy, Gnonto spent eight years with the San Siro outfit before moving to Zurich in 2020.
“He made 26 appearances during the 2020/21 campaign, before helping to fire Zurich to a first Swiss Super League title in 13 years last season, hitting 10 goals and providing five assists.
“The 18-year-old’s performances did not go unnoticed by Italy manager Roberto Mancini, who handed him his first cap against Germany in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022.”
Gnonto joins after Leeds missed out on Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng on deadline day, the latter of which failed a medical at OGC Nice after turning down the chance to sign for United.