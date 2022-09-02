Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s summer transfer window is now complete.

Jesse Marsch knows what he has until January, and he should be pretty pleased after a busy summer of incomings.

The fallout from deadline day is well underway, and Leeds can take stock of their summer window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Brereton-Diaz decision

Leeds are said to have expressed an interest in signing Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The Whites were among a number of clubs to enquire about the Chile international, but according to The Athletic, they refused to pay the £15-£20million being demanded by Blackburn.

Rovers’ demands are particularly confusing because Brereton-Diaz is out of contract next summer, meaning he could well leave next year for absolutely nothing.

Blackburn likely could have made around £10million for Brereton-Diaz this summer had they reduced their asking price, with Leeds and a number of other Premier League clubs showing an interest.

In the end, the Whites settled for Gnonto.

Harrison stance

Leeds are said to have played hardball over Jack Harrison amid rival interest.

Newcastle United are said to have chased Harrison, making bids, but they come up short, failing to do a deal ahead of the deadline.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle only offered around £20million, while Leeds value Harrison at around £40million.

And the report also claims that, as the window went on, Leeds would not sell the winger for less than £60million, well aware they would have to find a replacement.