Leeds United ‘determined’ to move for Dutch winger as Foxes striker deal considered

A hectic summer transfer window came to an end on Thursday night as Leeds United reflected on a productive few months.

The likes of Jesse Marsch and Victor Orta have worked relentlessly to improve the Whites squad in a bid to build on the impressive work undertaken by the former RB Leipzig manager.

The major headlines saw key duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha tempted away by respective offers from Manchester City and Barcelona.

But the reported £97million received through their sales has been put to good use as eight new faces were added to Marsch’s squad.

Midfielders Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi came in at a cost of around £73million and a free transfer move for Joel Robles will provide competition for Illian Meslier.

Danish defender Rasmus Kristensen was brought in from RB Salzburg and there was an eleventh hour move for FC Zurich’s highly-rated forward Wilfried Gnoto.

The immediate focus will be on building on a positive start to the new season - but thoughts have already turned towards the January transfer window.

Another attempt for one summer target is promised

The Whites made a bold effort to see off competition from a number of Premier League clubs to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo on deadline day.

HOT PROPERTY: Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven

Victor Orta flew to the Netherlands in an attempt to secure a deal for the Dutch International - but was unable to persuade the Eredivisie club to part company with the reported Arsenal target.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported Leeds are ‘determined’ to make another attempt to tempt Gakpo to Elland Road in January.

Whites frustrated by failed move for Marseille star

One of the most unique stories thrown up on deadline day revolved around Marseille forward Bamba Dieng.

Marseille's Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng has failed a medical with OGC Nice after snubbing Leeds United (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

A reported target for Fulham and Newcastle United, Dieng spent most of the day waiting to board a private jet and looked set to join Leeds.

However, the 22-year-old opted against a move to Elland Road and accepted an offer from Nice - only to fail a medical with the Ligue 1 club.

More medical tests will take place on Friday and the deal can be resurrected thanks to the ‘Joker’ rule that allows one transfer between French clubs to take place outside of the transfer window.

Orta told Sky Sports News: “I respect the decisions of the player. I don’t know how it is going through his mind, for change.

“Perhaps, I live in Marseille, I can go to Nice, 20km from my house, I start a new life in a new country.

“We tried, it looked easy, but in the end it was not easy.”

Foxes star was on Leeds radar on deadline day

The Athletic have suggested Leeds wanted to make a deadline-beating move for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigerian international was discussed by the Elland Road hierarchy as they looked to take advantage of the uncertainty at their Premier League rivals.

However, the Whites decided against a move after Wesley Fofana’s move to Chelsea strengthened Leicester’s determination to retain the services of the former Manchester City striker.

A new-look strike force for Saturday?

An injury suffered by Rodrigo in midweek has left Jesse Marsch with a big call to make ahead of Saturday’s visit to Brentford.

Patrick Bamford lines up a shot for Leeds United against Everton. ( Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The Spaniard is expected to be out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury sustained in Tuesday’s home draw with Everton.

Marsch has hinted he could opt for a two-man forward line with Patrick Bamford partnering Joe Gelhardt.

Speaking of that possible move, Marsch said: “We’ll have to make that decision, but we could start with both Joffy (Gelhardt) and Patrick, it’s something we are speaking about.