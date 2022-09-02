Leeds United's Dan James describes feeling of Fulham transfer as chief outlines intentions
Dan James has described his feeling upon departing Leeds United for a loan switch to Fulham.
James has joined boss Marco Silva's Craven Cottage outfit on a season-long loan with the winger willing to find game time elsewhere ahead of Wales' participation at this winter's World Cup.
The 24-year-old sealed the switch late on deadline day evening, shortly before Leeds announced the signing of 18-year-old Italian international forward Wilfried Gnonto for a reported fee of around 4.5m euros on a five-year deal.
Speaking to FFCtv following his move to the Cottagers, James said: “I’m looking forward to it.
“I’ve spoken to the gaffer and it feels like a great fit for me, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Cottagers vice chairman Tony Khan added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Dan James to Fulham.
"He’s an exciting talent, and he’s gained tremendous playing experience at a young age, both domestically and internationally.
“Dan is very keen to play for Marco here at Fulham, and we’re delighted to have him join the squad as we work to continue the great momentum that the team has started this season with."