A former Whites favourite has issued a message to an incoming Leeds United player.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular ex-Whites favourite Josuha Guilavogui has issued a message to an incoming Leeds United signing after clearly playing a role in his transfer to Elland Road.

Leeds announced their first signing of the summer on Sunday afternoon through the arrival of German international striker Lukas Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg upon the forward’s contract expiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nmecha will officially become a Leeds player on July 1 ahead of the club’s Premier League return as Championship champions.

Ex-Manchester City youngster Nmecha has already conducted his first interview in which he revealed that ex-Whites midfielder Guilavogui spoke to him and recommended that he should sign for Leeds.

Clearly played a role in getting him to Elland Road

The pair were teammates at Wolfsburg but the duo will miss each other this time around due to Guilavogui leaving Leeds this summer when his own contract expires.

Guilavogui has, though, clearly played a role in getting Nmecha to Elland Road and the 34-year-old has hailed his incoming arrival with a message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to Leeds confirming the news of Nmecha’s arrival on social media, Guilavogui wrote: “Welcome to our MOT family.”

Clearly loving the role he played in the move, the midfielder also reposted a Leeds post on social media platform X as a picture of the two together was captioned with ‘Agent Josuha Guilavogui’.