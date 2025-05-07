Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United youngster Luca Thomas scored a goal of the season contender for loan club Halifax Town over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The 20-year-old is on loan at The Shay until the end of the season, following a successful spell with Leeds' Under-21s and York City earlier in the campaign.

Thomas joined the National League club in January following the conclusion of his short-term loan deal with the Minstermen, where he scored twice. The striker returned to Leeds only briefly, for whom he scored in every Premier League 2 appearance this term, heading back out to gain senior minutes with the Shaymen.

Halifax finished the season in sixth place qualifying for the National League play-off quarter-finals which sees them face Oldham Athletic in a week's time.

During their final fixture of the regular season, Thomas scored from his own half against Wealdstone but could not prevent the team going down 3-1. The striker posted a clip of the goal - his third for the local side - on social media, which went down well with supporters of Halifax and Leeds. He has scored 11 times in 35 appearances across all league competitions for Leeds U21, York and Halifax this season.

Thomas is out of contract this summer and is expected to be allowed to leave on a free transfer with a view to getting regular senior minutes in the Football League or National League. He is among several Leeds youngsters whose deals are due to expire, many of whom were involved late last month as the Under-21 setup were crowned inaugural winners of the National League Cup.

With Leeds' first-team back in the top flight, a cohort of up-and-coming teenagers populating the U21 group and the need to take steps into the senior game at Thomas' age, a parting of ways this summer is likely to be seen as beneficial for all parties.

Thomas will still be keen to make an impact in however many fixtures Halifax have remaining this term, though, and victory against Oldham could pit them against previous loan club York in the National League play-off semis, or even the final at Wembley Stadium.

Halifax are seeking to make a return to the Football League for the first time since 2002 when a previous iteration of the club were represented by current Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.