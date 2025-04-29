Sutton United vs Leeds United U21 live: Goal and score updates from first ever National League Cup final
The young Whites are in action against non-league Sutton United in what is the first-ever final of the National League Cup.
Introduced for the first time this season, the competition sees Category One academies take on National League clubs throughout a group stage and knockout format. Academy sides, made up of 16 Premier League 2 outfits, exclusively face senior non-league teams and vice versa, while games are staged at National League clubs’ stadiums.
This season, Leeds’ youngsters were placed in the eight-team Group C, finishing second behind Newcastle United’s U21s. Only the top two teams from each group qualified for the quarter-finals.
During the group stage, Leeds faced Boston United, Gateshead, Halifax Town and Tamworth en route to booking their place in the knockouts where they defeated Aldershot Town. In the semi-final, Leeds U21s played Altrincham, triumphing with a 2-1 scoreline in their favour to set up this evening’s fixture with Sutton.
Team news, live match coverage and reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off at the VBS Community Stadium is 7pm.
Sutton United vs Leeds United U21
Route to the Final
Enough about the past. Here is how Leeds’ U21s have plotted their course to the first-ever National League Cup final.
Group: 4-3 W vs Boston United
Group: 1-1 D vs Gateshead (W on pens)
Group: 2-2 D vs Halifax Town (W on pens)
Group: 2-1 L vs Tamworth
QF: 3-1 W vs Aldershot Town
SF: 2-1 W vs Altrincham
Where are they now?
It’s brighter and warmer than it was on that January afternoon eight years ago. Here’s what the starting XI from that day are up to now.
GK: Marco Silvestri (Empoli - Italian Serie A)
RB: Lewie Coyle (Hull City - Championship)
CB: Paul McKay (Jersey Bulls - Combined Counties League Premier Division South)
CB: Liam Cooper (CSKA Sofia - Bulgarian First League)
LB: Tyler Denton (Scunthorpe United - National League North)
CM: Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich Town - Premier League)
CM: Matt Grimes (Coventry City - Championship)
RM: Souleymane Doukara (Mağusa Türk Gücü - Northern Cypriot Birinci Lig)
AM: Billy Whitehouse (Chorley - National League North)
LM: Stuart Dallas (Retired)
CF: Marcus Antonsson (Western Sydney Wanderers - Australian A-League)
Just in case...
Just in case anybody needed a reminder of Leeds’ last visit to this part of the world.
Back in 2017, the Whites were knocked out of the FA Cup Fourth Round by non-league Sutton courtesy of Jamie Collins’ second-half penalty.
Former club captain and promotion-winning skipper Liam Cooper was sent off late on during the match. A young Kalvin Phillips also featured, remarkably.
A different time.
Welcome to Gander Green Lane
Good afternoon, we are at the home of Sutton United and one of Leeds’ most infamous FA Cup exits for this evening’s National League Cup final between the hosts and Leeds’ Under-21 side.
Stay tuned for all your updates on how the youngsters’ fare with silverware on the line,
