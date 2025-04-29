Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s Under-21 side contests the inaugural National League Cup final versus Sutton United this evening.

The young Whites are in action against non-league Sutton United in what is the first-ever final of the National League Cup.

Introduced for the first time this season, the competition sees Category One academies take on National League clubs throughout a group stage and knockout format. Academy sides, made up of 16 Premier League 2 outfits, exclusively face senior non-league teams and vice versa, while games are staged at National League clubs’ stadiums.

This season, Leeds’ youngsters were placed in the eight-team Group C, finishing second behind Newcastle United’s U21s. Only the top two teams from each group qualified for the quarter-finals.

During the group stage, Leeds faced Boston United, Gateshead, Halifax Town and Tamworth en route to booking their place in the knockouts where they defeated Aldershot Town. In the semi-final, Leeds U21s played Altrincham, triumphing with a 2-1 scoreline in their favour to set up this evening’s fixture with Sutton.