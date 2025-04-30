Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United Under-21s head coach Scott Gardner has applauded the professionalism of his National League Cup-winning side.

Leeds' U21s were crowned inaugural champions of the newly-introduced cup competition on Tuesday evening with a 2-1 win over non-league Sutton United.

Diogo Monteiro opened the scoring for Leeds before Harry Gray added a second after half-time to extend the Whites' advantage and place one hand on the trophy.

Lewis Simper's late consolation proved only that for the hosts as Leeds celebrated in front of some 400 or so travelling supporters who had made the trip to the VBS Community Stadium in South London.

It has been a whirlwind last fortnight for 16-year-old forward Gray, who made his senior debut off the bench last week during Leeds' 6-0 win over Stoke City. The teenager giddily made himself front and centre of the team's subsequent promotion celebrations after Burnley's result later that day meant the Whites could no longer be caught by Sheffield United in third.

Gray was once again named in the matchday squad as Daniel Farke's side defeated play-off hopefuls Bristol City 4-0 prior to an organised promotion celebration with supporters at Elland Road.

It wasn't long before the youngster had to refocus and concentrate his efforts on Leeds U21s' National League Cup campaign, though, which had seen the team beat a host of non-league clubs en route to the final.

Sutton proved yet another scalp for Gardner's squad who were deserving of the victory in normal time.

"We've made a little bit of history. You always remember the first, you always remember the last," the U21s boss told the YEP at full-time. "We deserved it across the game and across the competition itself."

Sutton appeared second best to the technically-gifted Leeds cohort but were a side made up of more physical, seasoned players with plenty of non-league and some Football League experience under their belts. Gardner was pleased with how Leeds have handled that challenge in particular throughout their triumphant campaign.

"We've had to show different elements of the game," he added. "Even tonight we had a lot of really good moments with and without the ball, we've dug deep, we've run duels, we've lived up to the physicality and the experience of senior players. We've not flapped, we didn't lose our composure. Even after the goal went in I think we were still relatively comfortable. Invaluable experience for us playing against senior players."

Even after the senior exposure throughout this season and more recent Elland Road euphoria for the likes of central defender James Debayo and young striker Gray, Gardner believes it is a great deal simpler to keep his players grounded than many might perceive.

"They're so professional in what they do, it's a lot easier than people maybe imagine. They come in, they're really humble, they're good people fundamentally and that's important to the club that we have good people not just good players. And every time somebody has returned from the first-team, they've always added something and that's a credit to the first-team staff and how they prepare them."

What next for Leeds’ youngsters?

The U21s' campaign is complete with their National League Cup victory, while the first-team still have one fixture to fulfil this weekend away at Plymouth Argyle where the Championship title can still be clinched.