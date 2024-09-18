Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United Under-21s attacker Luca Thomas could be in line for a January loan move to a club within the English Football League pyramid after a consistent year in front of goal for the Whites' reserve side.

Twenty-year-old Thomas has been involved in 13 goals for Leeds' U21s since the turn of the year, more than any other player at the club, and was included in first-team training with Daniel Farke's senior squad earlier this summer.

The youngster has netted seven times, in addition to six assists during 2024 and finished last season particularly strongly with four goals, whilst setting up the aforementioned six between January and April of this year.

This season, Thomas has hit the ground running with three goals in his first three appearances, albeit two of those have been from the penalty spot. Leeds' U21s have drawn 1-1 in all four of their competitive 2024/25 fixtures, most recently in the Premier League Cup against Charlton Athletic, in which Thomas scored the opener.

U21s coach Scott Gardner might have to do without the young forward for the second half of the campaign, though, as there is every chance scouts from various EFL and National League clubs will be keeping a close eye on the Leeds striker. Consistent displays in front of goal last season, which began with a hat-trick against Brighton and Hove Albion back in August 2023, combined with his fast start to 2024/25 could potentially lead to a loan with the intention of accelerating his development by exposing Thomas to senior football.

The youngster also boasts an impressive goals record for Leeds' Under-18s, having scored 23 times in 32 appearances.

Thomas signed a contract extension back in July which sees him continue his association with Leeds until next summer.