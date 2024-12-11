Leeds United came out on top but were stretched by Middlesbrough.

Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown believes Middlesbrough have the right to feel ‘bitterly disappointed’ after seeing first-half calls for a penalty waved away on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree was adamant he should have had a first-half spot-kick after coming together with Joe Rodon inside the Leeds box as the pair battled for a cross. Replays showed the Australian international getting to the ball before receiving slight contact on the boot and hitting the ground.

Referee Ben Toner had a perfect view of the incident but was un-moved by calls for a penalty during what could have been a crucial turning point in Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash. Boro did eventually equalise after half-time before Leeds went on to win 3-1, but Brown believes they should have had their chance to level from the spot.

"I think the penalty decision is a big call,” he told Sky Sports. “The referee is right down the line. You think of his experience at this level and maybe ask, ‘could he do with some help from the side?’

“It happens so quickly. But ultimately, at the top of the Championship, he has to get that decision right. He’s got to be a little bit closer whenever he possibly can be. He hasn’t got the decision as we would have expected and Middlesbrough will be bitterly disappointed about that.”

Contact on McGree was minimal but penalties have been given in similar circumstances, particularly in the Premier League recently. With VAR not yet present in the Championship, Toner’s initial decision was final and Middlesbrough were made to play on.

Whether VAR would have overturned that decision will never be known, with the technology proving far from perfect in the top-flight. But Middlesbrough defender Tommy Smith, who is currently out with a long-term Achilles injury, suggested it might have been.

“It’s a Premier League penalty,” he said. “But listen, it’s really difficult for a referee. I did think it was a penalty and he’s looking right down the line at it. It’s the speed I think - how quick it happens.”

Middlesbrough did eventually equalise through Max Wober’s second-half own-goal and went on to cause problems for Leeds, who have so often been comfortable at Elland Road this season. The game was finely poised until Dan James’ rifled effort made it 2-1, with Brenden Aaronson sealing the result in added-time.

It remains to be seen how much a first-half Boro penalty might have changed things but their manager, Michael Carrick, was not drawn into placing too much focus on it after full-time. "I've not seen it to be honest so I don't know,” he admitted. “At the time, we did claim for it but I've not seen it back."