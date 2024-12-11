Leeds United's incredible Championship promotion odds after Middlesbrough win as bookies' predicted table offers Sheffield United, Burnley & Sunderland verdict

Leeds United returned to the Championship summit following Tuesday’s Elland Road triumph.

Leeds United reasserted their Championship promotion credentials with a thrilling 3-1 win at home to Middlesbrough on Tuesday. Goals from Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Brenden Aaronson ensured all three points remained at Elland Road on the night, with Daniel Farke’s side extending their home winning run to eight games.

The Whites had stumbled away at Blackburn Rovers less than two weeks ago but have picked themselves up to record consecutive home wins. Victory over Derby County was incredibly comfortable but in beating fellow promotion hopefuls Boro, they sent out a serious message.

And that message looks to have been received - at least by the bookies. Leeds have been among the favourites to go up all season but each convincing win only shortens their odds to a point in which they are massively fancied to reach the Premier League. Scroll down to see the current Championship promotion odds, courtesy of Sky Bet.

Promotion odds - 2000/1

1. Oxford United

Promotion odds - 2000/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 2000/1

2. Portsmouth

Promotion odds - 2000/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 2000/1

3. Plymouth Argyle

Promotion odds - 2000/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 750/1

4. QPR

Promotion odds - 750/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 750/1

5. Hull City

Promotion odds - 750/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 250/1

6. Derby County

Promotion odds - 250/1 | Getty Images

