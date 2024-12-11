Leeds United reasserted their Championship promotion credentials with a thrilling 3-1 win at home to Middlesbrough on Tuesday. Goals from Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Brenden Aaronson ensured all three points remained at Elland Road on the night, with Daniel Farke’s side extending their home winning run to eight games.

The Whites had stumbled away at Blackburn Rovers less than two weeks ago but have picked themselves up to record consecutive home wins. Victory over Derby County was incredibly comfortable but in beating fellow promotion hopefuls Boro, they sent out a serious message.