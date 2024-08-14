Leeds United 'looking' into deal for Championship man valued at £3m

Ex-Leeds United man Crysencio Summerville tumbles in a challenge with Stoke City winger Million Manhoef (right)

Leeds United began the new Championship season with a 3-3 home draw with Portsmouth

Leeds United are ‘looking’ into a potential deal for Stoke City winger Million Manhoef along with two other clubs, according to TEAMtalk. The report suggests he has been identified as a possible ‘plan B’ to Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe.

The Potters swooped to sign the attacker in February and he has since made 15 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals. His contract at the Bet365 Stadium expires in 2028 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet.

Leeds could see see him as a useful long-term option on the wing to fill the void left by Crysencio Summerville’s exit to West Ham. At the age of 22, the player has the potential to develop over the next few years and is valued at £3million on Transfermarkt.

He said in an interview with StokeOnTrentLive earlier this year that the physicality of the Championship took some getting used to: “Sometimes like in Holland I can win duels easily and I don’t have to put in my full force but here if I do that or I go too easily about it then I can lose some. That’s something in my head I know I have to be sharper at.

“Everybody here is big and strong. Before we came out I saw the guys lining up for West Brom and I was like…, ‘Ok!’ I will only get stronger and faster here and get more used to it – but I have to keep it in mind.”

He added: “The first game especially was a realisation that I’m really in a different league, the first bump of contact when I had already been tackled. I knew I had to be more clever and stronger here because everybody is strong and fast.

“It’s getting better but still I think I can improve more and win more duels and stuff. I’m small but I’m quite stocky and strong and lose more duels than I should. There are improvement points for where I’m not satisfied. Overall I think my game has been ok but I think it can get better and better.”

“I like to be physical. Normally, for example when I was with the under-21s at the national team, I was so much faster and stronger than everybody and it was more easy again. Here I will get even more strong and faster and use my body even better. It will make my game better.

“I get muscle very quickly – you’ve all seen my dad and he’s very, very big. I don’t have to be too big but it’s about the good muscle, being ripped and working on the acceleration and everything in general. Then I can take all the big guys on.”

Prior to his move to Stoke, the Leeds-linked man rose up through the ranks at Vitesse. He broke into their first-team as a youngster and fired 15 goals in 88 matches before heading over to England. He has played twice already in this new campaign under the guidance of Steven Schumacher.