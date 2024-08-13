Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side prepare to face Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

Leeds United got their first Championship point on the board over the weekend but left Elland Road feeling disappointed it wasn’t more, following a dramatic 3-3 draw against Portsmouth. Daniel Farke’s side took the lead before twice falling behind, eventually relying on Brenden Aaronson’s 95th-minute equaliser to salvage a point. The Whites return to LS11 and start their Carabao Cup campaign at home to second-tier rivals Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.

While Farke and his players focus purely on the football, those behind the scenes at Elland Road continue to work on potential transfers with three key additions on the shopping list out wide, in central midfield and at full-back. Interest in the likes of Wilfried Gnonto or Max Wober could also return as the window comes towards a close. It’s set to be a busy few weeks in West Yorkshire and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Raphinha latest

Barcelona could look to offload Raphinha this summer and reports in Spain have named Manchester United as a potential shock destination. Sport reports that the Old Trafford club are ‘considering’ a move for the former Leeds man with Erik ten Hag potentially in the market for reinforcements out wide.

Man Utd currently have Antony and Jadon Sancho available but the report suggests both could leave before the August 30 deadline, leaving a massive gap on the right-wing. As such, they are said to have ‘entered the fray’ for Raphinha, who could find minutes hard to come by at Camp Nou with young talent Yamine Lamal and new arrival Dani Olmo as competition.

Raphinha is thought to have made clear his desire to stay at Barcelona but it is suggested the club want him gone, needing to raise funds quickly in order to officially register new signings. The La Liga club could be open to a deal if an offer of €60million (£51m) is tabled, with interest also from the Saudi Pro League.

Meslier criticism

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hit back at the ‘harsh’ criticism of Illan Meslier, which intensified following his mistake during Saturday’s draw against Portsmouth. Meslier was unable to keep out Elias Sorensen's first-half equaliser which, while struck powerfully, was straight at him from an angle.

“He’s a good goalkeeper and I think he got better last season," Robinson told MOT Leeds News. "Towards the end of the Premier League season, he lost his place in the team. He was outstanding in his first season under Marcelo Bielsa. Last year, the season in the Championship did him the world of good.

“After one game, you can’t just jump on the bandwagon. He’s a very good keeper, who has matured. He has an understanding with the back four, a relationship with the club, and he’s a very talented player. He would be very difficult to replace. After one game and one goal, it’s very harsh. If I was judged on one game or one goal, I may not have had much of a career.”