Klich broke down on the pitch at full-time and had to be consoled, first by Luke Ayling, then several other teammates as the realisation this would be his final time representing Leeds at Elland Road dawned upon him. The 32-year-old was given a guard of honour by the squad and members of club staff as he departed the field one last time, unafraid to show his emotion having spent five-and-a-half years at the club where he has become a cult hero for his role in the Whites’ 2020 promotion and beyond.

Prior to Klich’s Elland Road swansong, Leeds had played out a 2-2 draw with West Ham who had gone five straight Premier League games without picking up a point, but almost left with three if not for Rodrigo’s 70th minute finish. The Whites toiled once more against a side stationed below them in the table despite dominating large parts of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good day

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United reacts following his team's draw in the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Ham United at Elland Road on January 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Willy Gnonto continued his excellent form of late with a first Premier League goal. Working his way into the penalty area via a one-two with close friend Cree Summerville, the Italian teenager opened the scoring and became Leeds’ youngest top flight goalscorer since James Milner.

Luke Ayling’s selection in the starting XI by Jesse Marsch raised a few press box eyebrows before kick-off, but the full-back justified his inclusion, rolling back the years with an effective display as a supporting cast member in Leeds’ frequent attacks down the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad day

If not for ten-goal striker Rodrigo finding his golden touch during the second half, Elland Road may have aired its frustrations in the direction of Jesse Marsch yet again. The American saw his side go in front, but squander the lead by conceding in stoppage time at the end of the first half, then within a minute of the restart. It follows a familiar pattern in recent fixtures, whereby Leeds seem to concede within the opening ten minutes of the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mateusz Klich called time on his Elland Road career at the final whistle and was given a guard of honour by his colleagues as he made his way down the tunnel. The Pole stayed to sign autographs until quarter-to-midnight, but there were those who didn't get the chance to say their goodbyes. There was no announcement in the ground until many had left, so for those who remained it was a shock, but a special, bittersweet moment.

Off-camera moments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Roca and West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals caught up before kick-off, speaking at length in the centre circle. The pair were Spain teammates together in 2019 when the country lifted the Under-21 European Championships. Junior Firpo – also part of that victorious team – and Diego Llorente greeted Fornals prior to the start of the second half, as well.

Darko Gyabi, Willy Gnonto and Cree Summerville are seemingly inseparable on matchdays, and were spotted taking in their surroundings before kick-off. Gyabi and Gnonto showed off their dance moves, too; the teenage pair certainly enjoying life at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan Rice’s maturity has been commended on several occasions by coaches, teammates and pundits, especially on England duty, but it might have been Leeds United fans who were particularly pleased with his conduct on Wednesday night. Whites forward Rodrigo innocuously caught the Hammers man with a high boot during the first half, to which Rice explained to the referee that his opponent’s challenge was not with malicious intent.

Jesse Marsch’s touchline antics are a regular sight after ten months in the job but against West Ham, the American was shown a yellow card by referee David Coote, who took issue with Marsch’s remonstrating to fourth official Peter Bankes. Bankes had made note of Marsch’s barbed comment after a throw-in went the visitors’ way, relayed information to Coote who stopped the game and brandished the caution in the Leeds coach’s direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad