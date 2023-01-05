How does Leeds United’s average attendance compare against the rest of their league rivals?

Leeds United drew 2-2 last night with West Ham, with Willy Gnonto and Rodrigo scoring their goals. They are 14th in the Premier League table and are two points above the relegation zone.

The Whites are known for having passionate home support at Elland Road but how does their average attendance compare to the rest of of the Premier League? They have been in the top flight since 2020 when popular former boss Marcelo Bielsa guided them back to the big time from the Championship.

Leeds actually nearly slipped back into the Football League last term but managed to stay up on the final day of the campaign after winning away at Brentford. Jesse Marsch’s side are too close to the drop zone for comfort once again now and need to start picking up more wins. Here is how their average home attendance ranks against the rest of the league...

20. Bournemouth 10,236

19. Brentford 17,089

18. Fulham 23,035

17. Crystal Palace 24,752