The experienced midfielder was omitted from the squad having been substituted at half-time in the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United last weekend. Speaking after the Whites’ midweek contest at Elland Road versus West Ham, Marsch revealed that Forshaw had undergone a small procedure on his hip.

Forshaw was robbed of nearly two years on the pitch by a recurring hip problem between 2019 and 2021, eventually making a comeback just over 12 months ago, much to then-head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s pleasant surprise. Since his return to fitness and first-team prominence, Forshaw has suffered a number of minor injuries including a fractured knee-cap and a twisted ankle, both of which he overcame in 2022.

Marsch had previously stated that monitoring Forshaw’s ‘physical issues’ was an ongoing process: “With Adam, we were still addressing his physical issues, so at half-time, we felt like we needed to take him out,” the American said after Newcastle last weekend.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United applauds the fans during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Ham United at Elland Road on January 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, he added: “We had a little procedure done with him today that we think is a couple of days, and then we'll see how he recovers. So it was just, it's his hip that is causing him some issues. But we're hopeful that it's like a little shop that can help loosen things up.”

Forshaw was present at full-time when the team gave departing midfielder Mateusz Klich a guard of honour as he made his way down the tunnel, suggesting the procedure Marsch referred to was not particularly invasive.

Marsch’s post-match comments did not appear to indicate Leeds would enter the market to replace Klich, who is bound for the United States later this week, where he is expected to sign with Major League Soccer outfit DC United. The head coach will instead turn to the options currently within his Leeds squad, one of whom being Forshaw, to replace Klich.