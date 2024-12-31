Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is an option for the Leeds United man to sign permanently.

Sam Greenwood is enjoying the freedom given to him at Preston North End as the Leeds United loanee continues to impress at what is currently a temporary home.

Greenwood bagged his fifth Championship goal of the season in Sunday’s impressive 3-1 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday, slotting home calmly from the penalty spot on 64 minutes. The attacking midfielder has now directly contributed to seven league goals, with only striker Emil Riis more productive, having played four games more.

It is Greenwood’s second Championship loan spell and after Middlesbrough opted against triggering a permanent deal, the 22-year-old might hope Preston are ready to take that chance come June. His Leeds contract will enter its final 12 months in the summer and a continuation of current form would likely be enough for Deepdale to become a more long-term home.

“Yeah, I can play with freedom,” Greenwood told the Lancashire Evening Post of his loan spell. “I am playing to my strengths. I can drift around the pitch, get on the ball and drive so yeah, it is a lot better for me to be in those pockets and creating chances for the team.

“There is a long way to go. Obviously, I am loving my time here. I have just got to see what happens really and keep those performances up. But, I am really enjoying my football here.”

Greenwood flying under new management

The future looked uncertain for Greenwood after just one game this season, with Ryan Lowe - the man who sanctioned his loan arrival - leaving his role as head coach following Preston’s opening-day defeat against Sheffield United. But the Leeds loanee has been joined by another former Elland Road regular, with Paul Heckingbottom taking charge.

Preston have become hard to beat under Heckingbottom, as Leeds experienced at Deepdale earlier this month, and are slowly climbing away from serious relegation trouble. But is it not all about defensive steel and someone of Greenwood’s technical ability is given the chance to express himself.

“Yeah, he’s brilliant,” the midfielder added of his new boss. “I cannot speak highly enough of him, really. He gives me the freedom and obviously wants you to work hard every day. He is always on you to get better and better and yeah, he is brilliant.”

Greenwood transfer latest

As with last season’s loan move to Middlesbrough, there is believed to be a permanent option inserted into Greenwood’s deal and current form would suggest the Lilywhites are more likely to activate it. Leeds are clearly open to letting the creative midfielder leave, with no clear path into the first-team under Daniel Farke, and Heckingbottom has spoken previously of his personal stance.

"Listen, I like Sam," he told the Lancashire Evening Post in November. "When you talk about options and clauses in contracts, there's all sorts - it is not as simple as that. But, if I am just looking at Sam - a young player, the attributes he has then yeah, I like working with him and I think there is more to come.

“But, he loves football, loves training and playing. He wants to play and there is a desire there to work and improve. And, he's also got a really good work ethic in terms of that role within a team. So yeah, we've been pleased with him."