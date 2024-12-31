The Whites will welcome John Eustace’s Rovers to Elland Road tomorrow afternoon, a month on from their 1-0 defeat by the Lancashire club at Ewood Park.

United have been in excellent form at home and can make it 10 victories from their last 10 encounters in LS11 should they beat Blackburn on New Year’s Day.

Due to the congested fixture schedule, Leeds may be forced into further changes after Farke swapped four of his Boxing Day starters out for replacements for the trip to Derby County on Sunday evening.

Sam Byram’s condition will be closely monitored ahead of Leeds’ New Year kick-off, while Ethan Ampadu has played three full 90s over an eight-day period after missing the last two months through injury.

Here is how we think Leeds will line up against Rovers.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Three clean sheets in Leeds' last three for the French stopper who racked up 200 appearances in United's most recent outing. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle In excellent form over the festive period. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Solid all season, puts his body on the line and adds something going forward with his line-breaking runs. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk One of the strongest players in the Championship from an aerial perspective. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

5 . LB: Sam Byram Started 10 of the last 13 games as a deputy full-back, on both sides, and due to the lack of options, may be required to play once more. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales