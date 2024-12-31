Leeds United predicted lineup vs Blackburn Rovers revealed as Daniel Farke makes two changes from Derby display

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 31st Dec 2024, 07:00 GMT

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has a team selection conundrum on his hands for the New Year’s Day visit of Blackburn Rovers.

The Whites will welcome John Eustace’s Rovers to Elland Road tomorrow afternoon, a month on from their 1-0 defeat by the Lancashire club at Ewood Park.

United have been in excellent form at home and can make it 10 victories from their last 10 encounters in LS11 should they beat Blackburn on New Year’s Day.

Due to the congested fixture schedule, Leeds may be forced into further changes after Farke swapped four of his Boxing Day starters out for replacements for the trip to Derby County on Sunday evening.

Sam Byram’s condition will be closely monitored ahead of Leeds’ New Year kick-off, while Ethan Ampadu has played three full 90s over an eight-day period after missing the last two months through injury.

Here is how we think Leeds will line up against Rovers.

Three clean sheets in Leeds' last three for the French stopper who racked up 200 appearances in United's most recent outing.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Three clean sheets in Leeds' last three for the French stopper who racked up 200 appearances in United's most recent outing.

In excellent form over the festive period.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

In excellent form over the festive period. Photo: Alex Livesey

Solid all season, puts his body on the line and adds something going forward with his line-breaking runs.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Solid all season, puts his body on the line and adds something going forward with his line-breaking runs. Photo: Barrington Coombs

One of the strongest players in the Championship from an aerial perspective.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

One of the strongest players in the Championship from an aerial perspective. Photo: Naomi Baker

Started 10 of the last 13 games as a deputy full-back, on both sides, and due to the lack of options, may be required to play once more.

5. LB: Sam Byram

Started 10 of the last 13 games as a deputy full-back, on both sides, and due to the lack of options, may be required to play once more. Photo: Naomi Baker

The skipper was back to his best at Derby, it's hard to see Farke bringing him back out of the side.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

The skipper was back to his best at Derby, it's hard to see Farke bringing him back out of the side. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

