One of Leeds United’s loanees was in action on Thursday night in the UEFA Europa Conference League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On-loan Leeds United defender Robin Koch scored his first goal at club level since March 2020 as he headed home the winner for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 2-1 victory over Aberdeen in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Omar Marmoush had put the German side ahead from the penalty spot after 11 minutes but Aberdeen hit back through Dante Polvara after 22 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just over an hour played Koch rose highest from a corner to glance a header past Kelle Roos in the visiting goal. It was the first time the defender had scored since March 2020.

That came in a 3-1 win for SC Freiburg over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga as he claimed the hosts’ third goal of the game to seal a victory.

Koch spent three years at Elland Road after joining the club from SC Freiburg in 2020. He made 77 appearances during his time with Leeds but never scored for the club during the Whites’ three-year stay in the Premier League.

He left on loan during the summer and is set to leave the club permanently at the end of the season as things stand with the defender currently in the final year of his Elland Road contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of players departed on loan following last season’s relegation with Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson, Max Wober, Jack Harrison, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh, Luis Sinisterra and Sonny Perkins all moving on temporarily alongside Koch.

According to reports in Germany, Koch is already being ‘considered’ for a permanent deal by Eintracht Frankfurt. The Whites are said to have already received £430,000 as part of Koch’s season-long loan move to Germany.