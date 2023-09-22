Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Predicted Leeds United line-up v Watford with big changes and injury return upon double setback

Leeds United will conclude a busy week with Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Watford – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 07:10 BST

Whites boss Daniel Farke made two changes to his side for Wednesday night’s clash at Hull City as Daniel James and Jamie Shackleton replaced Crysencio Summerville and Sam Byram who both dropped to the bench.

But Farke was forced into making a substitution with just 21 minutes on the clock as Willy Gnonto suffered an injury, the Italian replaced by Summerville who then excelled from the bench.

Another big stumbling block presented itself on the hour mark when centre-back lynchpin Joe Rodon was sent off after picking up a second booking. Farke reacted by withdrawing both Joel Piroe and James as Liam Cooper and Jaidon Anthony were introduced, Cooper stepping out for the first time since rupturing his plantar fascia in the opening weekend draw at home to Cardiff City.

Wednesday’s contest ultimately ended in a goalless draw, after which Farke said further assessment would be needed on Gnonto who took a knock to his foot and rolled his ankle.

Either way, at least one change against Watford is guaranteed due to Rodon now serving a one-match ban and this is the Whites XI that we think will step out against the Hornets.

Clear first choice 'keeper and now chasing a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Djed Spence is facing up to eight weeks out with a knee injury and Ayling looks all set to continue at right back although probably not as captain this time.

A full return from injury now looks on the cards for United's club captain who stepped off the bench at Hull after Rodon was ordered for an early bath. The first of three changes, replacing the suspended Rodon at centre-back.

It's going to be quite the conundrum in defence when Farke has all of his centre backs available and likely two from three at centre-back out of Rodon, Cooper and Struijk, not forgetting Charlie Cresswell who did not even make the bench at Hull. But Rodon's one-match ban means a pretty straightforward pick this weekend of Struijk next to Cooper at the heart of the defence. Looking in good shape.

