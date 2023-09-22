Predicted Leeds United line-up v Watford with big changes and injury return upon double setback
Whites boss Daniel Farke made two changes to his side for Wednesday night’s clash at Hull City as Daniel James and Jamie Shackleton replaced Crysencio Summerville and Sam Byram who both dropped to the bench.
But Farke was forced into making a substitution with just 21 minutes on the clock as Willy Gnonto suffered an injury, the Italian replaced by Summerville who then excelled from the bench.
Another big stumbling block presented itself on the hour mark when centre-back lynchpin Joe Rodon was sent off after picking up a second booking. Farke reacted by withdrawing both Joel Piroe and James as Liam Cooper and Jaidon Anthony were introduced, Cooper stepping out for the first time since rupturing his plantar fascia in the opening weekend draw at home to Cardiff City.
Wednesday’s contest ultimately ended in a goalless draw, after which Farke said further assessment would be needed on Gnonto who took a knock to his foot and rolled his ankle.
Either way, at least one change against Watford is guaranteed due to Rodon now serving a one-match ban and this is the Whites XI that we think will step out against the Hornets.