Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Watford after picking up four points from two games afer the international break.
The Whites returned to drawing ways last time out after a goalless stalemate with Hull City, and while Daniel Farke will be pleased that his side are avoiding defeats, he will be well aware that some of these draws need to be turned into wins if the Whites are to have promotion ambitions. Still, four points from two away games is more than respectable, and especially if Leeds can add a home win to that this weekend.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Prutton prediction
Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his Championship predictions for the weekend, and he thinks a good result awaits Leeds.
He wrote: “Watford have enjoyed a decent week, although they will have been disappointed not to go on and win against West Brom. They will have a go at Leeds, which could play into their hands. Home win. Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Watford.“
Watford have just one point less than Leeds so far this season, picking up nine from their first seven games.
Gray claim
Neil Redfearn believes Leeds should consider resting Archie Gray.
He told BBC Radio Leeds: “I thought he was a little bit under-par at Millwall as well, if I’m honest. I thought he did okay. I just think he’s looking a little bit lost in it now, which is normal.
“He’s only young. He’s making his way. I mean, he’s been sensational since he’s come back. But it might be just time to give him a breather. Obviously, you’ve got Glen Kamara on there. I was looking and I was thinking at the end as they were just starting to wilt, Leeds, I’m thinking, is Daniel going to bring Glen Kamara on, who’s an experienced sitting midfield player?”