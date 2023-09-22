All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on Watford.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Watford after picking up four points from two games afer the international break.

The Whites returned to drawing ways last time out after a goalless stalemate with Hull City, and while Daniel Farke will be pleased that his side are avoiding defeats, he will be well aware that some of these draws need to be turned into wins if the Whites are to have promotion ambitions. Still, four points from two away games is more than respectable, and especially if Leeds can add a home win to that this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Prutton prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his Championship predictions for the weekend, and he thinks a good result awaits Leeds.

He wrote: “Watford have enjoyed a decent week, although they will have been disappointed not to go on and win against West Brom. They will have a go at Leeds, which could play into their hands. Home win. Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Watford.“

Watford have just one point less than Leeds so far this season, picking up nine from their first seven games.

Gray claim

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Redfearn believes Leeds should consider resting Archie Gray.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “I thought he was a little bit under-par at Millwall as well, if I’m honest. I thought he did okay. I just think he’s looking a little bit lost in it now, which is normal.