Stuart Dallas has not played for Leeds United since April 2022 but is on the road to recovery

One of Leeds United’s promotion heroes, Stuart Dallas, has been pictured in first-team training as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

The Northern Ireland international suffered a femoral fracture in a 4-0 loss to Manchester City at the end of April 2022 as the Whites went on to secure Premier League survival.

He missed the entirety of last season as he continued his rehabilitation from the horror injury and has yet to feature this term with no timescale on when he may be back on the pitch competitively.

However, on Thursday night Leeds shared an update on social media with Dallas training alongside Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper.

Cooper made his return from a foot injury as he was a second-half substitute against Hull City on Wednesday night while Bamford has yet to feature this season due to a hamstring problem.

Bamford’s return to team training was confirmed by manager Daniel Farke earlier this week but neither he or Dallas are expected to feature against Watford on Saturday.

Speaking about Bamford, Farke said ahead of the 0-0 draw at Hull: “Obviously, the games this week are coming a bit too soon for him after he was out for about eight weeks. But it’s definitely good news and a major boost for us.

“Once you are back in team training, you are theoretically available. But you must not forget that he was out for eight weeks. If there is an emergency case or something like this or we have a special idea, yes he is back in team training and could be available.

Given the severity of Dallas’ injury, there is yet to be a firm return date put on the Northern Ireland international. Speaking on last week’s Inside Elland Road podcast, chief football writer Graham Smyth provided an update on Dallas.

He said: “Stuart Dallas is improving. Still on the long-term injured list. We understand that he is closer to first-team training than previously and that would obviously be massive.

“With such a long time out, you would have to imagine that a player would need several weeks in full-team training rather than just one or two before he can be near playing. Dallas is increasing his involvement and being more around the place.