Leeds United loanee has 'muscular injury' whilst Red Bull eye new team

Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend

Leeds United face Plymouth Argyle at home on Saturday. They head into that game on the back of their 0-0 draw away at Bristol City last time out.

Daniel Farke’s side are sat in 3rd place in the Championship table behind Sunderland and Burnley. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Loaned out man injury blow

Loaned out Leeds man Rasmus Kristensen has sustained an injury setback with Eintracht Frankfurt. According to German news outlet Bild, he is poised to miss the next international break for Denmark.

Frankfurt have confirmed that he has picked up a ‘thigh muscle injury’ and will be out of action for the ‘coming weeks’. He sustained the blow in his side’s clash against Union Berlin last time out in the Bundesliga as they ended up drawing 1-1.

Their boss Dino Toppmöller has said: “Rasmus will be out for now. It’s a muscular injury. I’m annoyed with myself. Before the game, I seriously considered whether I should leave him out. Rasmus has always played, including for the national team.”

Kristensen joined his parent club in 2022 having previously been on the books of the likes of Ajax and Red Bulls Salzburg. He has since made 30 games for the Whites and has scored three goals from the back.

The full-back spent the last campaign out on loan at Roma in Serie A. He was then given the green light to head out the exit door once again in the last window when Frankfurt came calling.

He was handed a five-year deal when he moved to Elland Road but they were relegated in his first year. After joining Leeds, he said: “When I heard about the interest I looked at the project and what was going on and I was never in doubt, I was 100 per cent convinced. It’s a huge historical club which is playing in the best league in the world and for me, it fits everything that I love about a football club.

“I know a lot of things about the club, where I am from, a small village, most of my father’s mates are Leeds fans. I want to compete against the best and I will do that here. I see myself as a physical, emotional power player, I like to go forward, run up and down the flank and I have a big engine for that.”

Red Bull eye new club

Red Bull are looking at Torino as their next potential club, according to a report by La Stampa. The energy drinks company have invested in Leeds recently and are their front shirt sponsor.

They own a host of teams across the world including Leipzig and Salzburg. They could now look to further expand their portfolio by delving into the Italian market.

Torino are currently positioned in 9th place in the Italian top flight. They have won the title on seven occasions in the past but haven’t had their hands on the trophy since 1976.