Plymouth Argyle's visit to face Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend could prove to be the biggest mismatch in the Championship so far this season.

The Pilgrims sit fourth-bottom of the Championship table having picked up 12 points from as many matches this season. Leeds, on the other hand, are third with 23 points from their opening 12 matches, averaging almost two points-per-game.

While the largest gap between potential opponents in this division is theoretically 1st-versus-24th, Plymouth's trip to Elland Road this month could actually be the greatest mismatch of all.

Leeds fans are as reluctant as any fanbase, if not more than most, to count their chickens before they've hatched, but the underlying numbers from both teams' dozen opening fixtures indicates it will be one-way traffic when Wayne Rooney brings his side to LS11.

United have injuries in key positions but fared well recently, going seven games without defeat and have picked up seven clean sheets so far this term whilst remaining unbeaten on the road.

Plymouth, on the other hand, have won just one of their last five and failed to score in six of seven away games across all competitions this season. These results include a 4-0 dismantling by Sheffield Wednesday and a more recent 5-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Cardiff City, but also two losses by a single goal versus Leeds' fellow promotion challengers Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

Argyle's approach in the latter two fixtures is likely to have been less expansive, hence the fewer concessions but recent games and Opta data suggests the Plymouth defence is especially permeable.

How bad is Plymouth’s defence?

The south-west club have recorded the highest xGC (Expected Goals Conceded) in the Championship this season, as well as conceding the most shots (212), most shots on target (74) and most fast-break shots (17), which should be music to Daniel Farke's ears.

It is not simply shots, in volume and quality, that Plymouth are conceding either - it's goals, too. Their 22 concessions in 12 matches is second only to Portsmouth, whilst they've conceded the highest percentage of shots from inside the box with 77.36% of their opponents' attempts coming from inside Argyle's penalty area.

It is in Plymouth's box where opposing teams have enjoyed 434 touches of the ball, as well, which given the previously-disclosed statistics, is perhaps unsurprisingly the most in the division, and by some margin at that.

What about Leeds?

Leeds, by contrast, have registered the most xG in the Championship this season, the most shots on target (63), joint-most fast-break shots (13) and outright most fast-break goals (5). At the very least, this indicates if Plymouth set up with a high defensive line, which they have done on occasion, they will be cut to pieces by Leeds' direct attacking.

In addition to the aforementioned statistics, Leeds have taken the second most shots in the division, recorded the second-most touches in the box and hit the woodwork more than every other team, except Millwall.

Of course, all of this data will count for very little if Leeds cannot put their chances away at Elland Road on Saturday, which is a distinct possibility. The Whites are ninth in the Championship for their conversion rate, averaging a goal roughly every ten shots.

Given the frequency at which Plymouth give up attempts to their opponents, this should mean Leeds win by two clear goals this weekend, although that is easier said than done, especially if Argyle set up to frustrate United as is expected to be the case.