Leeds United encounters - Gnonto burger hunt, legends in pubs and 26 brilliant photos with stars

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 29th Oct 2024, 16:17 BST

Leeds United players past and present have delighted Whites fans in chance encounters just about anywhere you can think of.

Willy Gnonto in a popular burger establishment, Liam Cooper in a popular chicken establishment, Gary Kelly in pubs, Mick Bates at a wedding, Dan James on holiday, Gordon Strachan in Murcia, Pablo Hernandez playing table football, the list goes on and on.

This week’s Inside Elland Road newsletter will bring you dozens of the stories behind some of the most memorable, mundane and emotional meetings between supporters and their heroes. What might simply be a couple of minutes out of a professional footballer’s day can be a memory that lasts a lifetime for a fan and when we asked you for your stories you delivered spectacularly.

There’s the fan who struck up an unlikely friendship with Eric Cantona’s wife, the one whose grandad taught Mick Bates, the guy who shared his experience of having a stammer with Luke Ayling. There’s Gary Kelly making a childhood dream come true - in a pub. And then there’s David Batty at the top of a water slide. Or Vinnie Jones signing a £5 note. Or Mark Viduka in a lift.

To give you a flavour of what’s to come in this week’s newsletter, as we start to count down to Leeds United’s meeting with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, here are 26 photos of fans meeting their heroes or just bumping into someone who happened to play for Leeds.

Joe and Finners Moorhouse playing table football with Leeds United hero Pablo Hernandez

1. Table futbol with Pablo

Joe and Finners Moorhouse playing table football with Leeds United hero Pablo Hernandez | Submitted

Tom Cull was lucky enough to meet Gary McAllister and David Batty in 1992 at an open training session ahead of the Makita Tournament.

2. Open training session 1992

Tom Cull was lucky enough to meet Gary McAllister and David Batty in 1992 at an open training session ahead of the Makita Tournament. | Submitted

Phil Robertson, a headteacher, met Kalvin Phillips when the ex-Leeds United midfielder's cousins were at school where Phil works.

3. Back to school

Phil Robertson, a headteacher, met Kalvin Phillips when the ex-Leeds United midfielder's cousins were at school where Phil works. | Submitted

Gavin Horne met legendary ex-Leeds skipper Gordon Strachan

4. Title winning legend

Gavin Horne met legendary ex-Leeds skipper Gordon Strachan | Submitted

Chris Bradley with Gordon Strachan in Los Alcazares in Murcia, 2017.

5. Another Strach encounter

Chris Bradley with Gordon Strachan in Los Alcazares in Murcia, 2017. | Submitted

Ste Alderson did some work at Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's house and got this picture with the ex-Leeds striker

6. Forward role

Ste Alderson did some work at Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's house and got this picture with the ex-Leeds striker | Submitted

