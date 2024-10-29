Wayne Rooney gives Plymouth injury news and admits he's 'angry' ahead of Leeds United

Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plymouth Argyle are sweating over the fitness of both Lewis Gibson and Joe Edwards ahead of their trip to Leeds United on Saturday. The Pilgrims will make checks on the pair as they prepare to head to Elland Road.

Wayne Rooney’s side drew 3-3 at home to Preston North End in their last Championship outing. They were 3-0 down against the Lilywhites but fought back in the second-half to earn a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ upcoming opponents are currently sat in 21st place in the table and are a point above the drop zone. They stayed up on the final day of last season instead of Birmingham City after beating Hull City.

Gibson, who is 24-years-old, sat out of Plymouth’s match against Preston last time out with a thigh problem. He will now have to be assessed over the coming days but is likely to miss out again.

Rooney said: "He [Gibson] picked up an injury in the last game. We have been nursing it this week. I think he will be doubtful for next week and then after that we will see how he is."

Gibson has been playing his football at Home Park since 2023 and has played 56 games for his current club in all competitions, 11 of which have come in this campaign. He played for Newcastle United as a youngster before switching to fellow Premier League side Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender rose up through the ranks of the Toffees but never played for their first-team. Instead, he was loaned out to Fleetwood Town, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers to get experience.

As for Edwards, the Pilgrims’ skipper has tweaked his hamstring. His boss said: “We will see how he is over the next couple of days.”

Plymouth Argyle injuries

In terms of other injury news, left-back Brendan Galloway is out with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, winger IIbrahim Cissoko is suspended.

Rooney said after their draw with Preston: "I'm angry, to be honest. That performance is nowhere near good enough. I was really disappointed for an hour of that game. It didn't look like us at all. We were easy to play against. We weren't putting tackles in, we weren't getting to the ball. I'm obviously pleased we get a point out of the game but I can't accept that performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm frustrated. At 3-0, you are looking at it and you are concerned. I tried to get attacking players on and get more balls in the box. We didn't do that enough, which is something we have worked on and looked at over the last couple of days, and we didn't do that at all for an hour. Really pleased to get a point at the end but the performance was nowhere near good enough.

"We have to keep working. There has been games this season where we have been really good. The last three we have hit a little bit of a blip so we need to snap out of it because today could have been a lot worse."