Leeds United loan report with Everton drama and dramatic Plymouth Argyle win

Leeds United have a whole host of players out on loan at the moment

Leeds United have a few players out on loan right now. The Whites gave some individuals the green light to head out the exit door over the summer to get some more game time.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke’s side are aiming to claw themselves out of the Championship. Here is the latest round-up....

Jack Harrison

Everton came calling for the Leeds winger once again in the last transfer window. He spent the whole of last season with the Toffees in the Premier League.

In their most recent clash over the weekend, Sean Dyche’s side drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle United. The main talking point of the game at Goodison Park was Anthony Gordon missing a penalty against his former club after being denied by Jordan Pickford. Harrison started the game for the hosts. However, he went off in the second-half and Everton are now 16th in the table.

Rasmus Kristensen

Eintracht Frankfurt came calling for the right-back in late July. He spent time with Roma last term following the Whites’ relegation to the second tier. The defender played 90 minutes as they drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich at home on Sunday afternoon. Omar Marmoush scored a last-gasp equaliser to frustrate Harry Kane and co.

Sam Greenwood

Leeds let the attacking midfielder link up with Preston North End to boost his development. They are now managed by ex-Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom. They drew 0-0 away at rivals Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. However, Greenwood didn’t play as he served the last match of the suspension he picked up after getting sent off last month against Blackburn Rovers.

Darko Gyabi

Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle are proving to be a tough nut to crack at Home Park. Gyabi, who joined the Pilgrims on a season-long loan deal in early July, helped them beat Blackburn 2-1.

He started the match before going off in the second-half. Morgan Whittaker scored a winner for the hosts in stoppage time. Their assistant boss Pete Shuttleworth was on media duties afterwards and said: “We keep making a habit of these last-minute goals, don't we? They feel great and it leaves the fans leaving happy, but yeah, let's do it a little bit earlier. It'd be so much nicer for my heart!

“I thought it was outstanding from start to finish. The slight disappointment is that we didn't kill the game off, because I think if we were going into the last minutes 2-0 or 3-0 up, I don't think anybody could have had any qualms about that. I thought we passed the ball really well. I thought we penetrated, we looked dangerous. Our attacking players were a threat for the whole game. It was a different kind of game because they came and sat in a little bit. We had a lot of the ball in the first half and we had to generate our own tempo.”

Sonny Perkins

It was a frustrating weekend for both Perkins and Leyton Orient. They lost 2-1 away at Lincoln City and he was left on the bench. The 20-year-old has featured 10 times for the League One outfit so far in all competitions. However, he hasn’t scored yet.