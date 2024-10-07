Championship Team of the Season so far: Leeds United star features with Norwich trio and ex-Whites favourite

By Georgia Goulding
Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:52 BST

Who have been the league’s standout performers so far at this point in the season?

As we head into the international break, it’s an ideal time to look back at how the 2024/25 Championship season has unfolded so far. Promotion hopefuls Leeds United are eager to avoid a repeat of their narrow miss last campaign and return to Premier League football next year.

Daniel Farke’s side have 16 points on the board so far but the competition is proving to be tough already. The Whites currently sit fifth in the table as the Championship enters a brief pause. Their latest 2-2 draw against leaders Sunderland at the Stadium of Light sees Leeds just three points adrift of the top spot, with West Brom, Burnley and Sheffield United sandwiched between the two.

Leeds have lost just one of their nine games played so far this season, while winning and drawing the other eight equally. Thanks to their efforts, a certain £13 million-rated star from Elland Road has made it into the projected Team of the Season based on performances so far.

WhoScored has provided an elite 11 based on the highest current ratings throughout the Championship — take a look below at who has made the cut as we eagerly await the return of action in England’s second tier.

WhoScored rating: 7.1

1. GK: Viktor Johansson (Stoke City)

WhoScored rating: 7.1 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.2

2. RB: Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough)

WhoScored rating: 7.2 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.3

3. CB: Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)

WhoScored rating: 7.3 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.2

4. CB: Callum Doyle

WhoScored rating: 7.2 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.5

5. LB: Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland)

WhoScored rating: 7.5 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.3

6. RM: Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 7.3 | Getty Images

