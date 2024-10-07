Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Championship news updates as we head into the international break.

Leeds United head into the international break in fifth place, just three points behind Championship leaders Sunderland, who they faced on Friday night. The Whites played out a 2-2 draw with the Black Cats after Illan Meslier’s error deep into second-half stoppage time saw the visitors miss out on all three points at the Stadium of Light.

Once Championship football returns, Leeds will host Sheffield United at Elland Road as they look to close the gap on those above them in the promotion and title battle. As international football approaches, let’s take a look at the latest Championship news updates.

Ex-Leeds star suffers injury setback

Liam Cooper triggered the end of an era at Elland Road this year when he left Leeds to pursue a new chapter in his career. After a decade at the club that saw him tally 284 appearances in white, the former captain made the move to CSKA Sofia, marking the first time he has played for a team that isn’t Leeds since his spell with Chesterfield during the 2013/14 season.

Bulgarian outlet Top Sport also recently reported that Cooper’s move has made him the highest earning player at CSKA Sofia. However, despite this statement move by the club, Cooper’s start to this new era has not gone totally to plan.

The defender made his second consecutive start in the efbet League at the weekend as his side faced Septemvri Sofia but Cooper was forced off the pitch after just 24 minutes. While his side lost the fixture, the club have released an update confirming that the 33-year-old has suffered a back injury and is due to undergo further medical examinations in England. CSKA Sofia will then ‘be clear’ regarding his exact problem and Cooper is due to return to Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Promotion rivals sign free agent

The free agent pool is still a market for clubs to take advantage of in these late stages of the year and Norwich City have done just that. The Canaries, who are currently just one point behind Leeds, have completed the signing of midfielder Emiliano Marcondes.

The 29-year-old was released by Bournemouth following the expiration of his contract during the summer and has finally found a new club. Marcondes has penned an initial one-year deal with Norwich but there is the option for the club to extend his stay by an extra year.

The Dane enjoyed an immediate impact on his new side by coming off the bench during their 4-0 win over Hull City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

On his arrival, sporting director Ben Knapper said: “We feel he can really help support us in what we are building here. He has great quality, can play in multiple positions, and he brings some fantastic experience at this level having been promoted from the Championship on two previous occasions. He has also worked with Johannes before, so he understands exactly how we want to play.”