Agony and delight - how Leeds United's six loan players are faring

How Leeds United's six players are faring during loan spells elsewhere this season

There were a whole host of outgoings from Leeds United during the summer transfer window as several Whites players were moved on to make way for the ten new signings that arrived at Elland Road.

Rasmus Kristensen made a permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after spending the season on loan with the Bundesliga club and Sam Greenwood made an unexpected switch to Poland as he joined Pogon Szczecin in another permanent move. Junior Firpo returned to former club Real Betis and midfielder Darko Gyabi landed a move to Championship side Hull City. Josuha Guilavogui departed the club after his contract came to a close and Leeds agreed to mutually terminate Patrick Bamford’s contract to allow the long-serving striker to find a move elsewhere.

However, there were several Leeds players that made loan moves away from Elland Road during the summer transfer window and some of them could lead to permanent switches at the end of the season. Isaac Schmidt and Max Wober are both spending the campaign with Bundesliga club Werder Bremen and Largie Ramazani and Mateo Joseph moved to Spain as they joined Valencia and Real Mallorca respectively. Joe Gelhardt has returned to the Championship to join Hull City and promising young midfielder Charlie Crew after agreeing to spend the season with newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers.

But how are those six players faring with their loan clubs?

Max Wober - Werder Bremen

Max Wober has reportedly picked up a fresh knee injury. | Getty Images

The season can only be described as frustration for the Austrian international as his return to the Bundesliga has been hampered by injury. Wober joined Werder in the first week of July and featured in pre-season - but a hamstring injury has limited him to just one competitive appearance and that came in a DFB-Pokal defeat against Arminia Bielefeld in mid-August. The defender has spoken of his desire to return to fitness as soon as possible and has suggested November is a realistic target.

Largie Ramazani - Valencia

Club: Valencia - joined on a season-long loan. | Getty Images

There was some surprise when the winger completed a season-long loan move to the La Liga club - but Ramazani proved why Valencia were so keen to sign him when he provided an assist on his debut after coming on for the final five minutes of their 3-0 win against Getafe. However, the former Belgium Under-21 international is yet to make a start for his temporary employers and has made four further appearances as a substitute so far.

Mateo Joseph - Real Mallorca

Mateo Joseph found himself below Joel Piroe in the pecking order at Leeds United last season. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

There was anger and frustration when Joseph appeared to be angling for a move back to Spain during the summer but he got his wish with a loan move to Mallorca. The Spain Under-21 international has been a regular in the matchday squad after making four starts and three substitute appearances in eight games during the first two months of the season. Joseph also provided assists in defeats against Espanyol and Athletic Club - but is yet to find the net for Mallorca.

Charlie Crew - Doncaster Rovers

Charlie Crew has been called up to the Wales senior squad for the September international break. | Getty Images

The highly-rated midfielder is gaining invaluable experience in League One as Doncaster have experienced a mixed start to life back in the third tier. Crew has made three starts and has come off the bench on two occasions in league fixtures and also gained game-time in two Carabao Cup ties against Accrington Stanley and Tottenham Hotspur. Crew also gained a second senior Wales cap during the September international break after starting in a friendly defeat against Canada.

Joe Gelhardt - Hull City

Joe Gelhardt has struggled for minutes at Leeds United in recent years. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Gelhardt was consistently linked with a move away from Elland Road during the summer transfer window and a season-long loan move to Hull City came to fruition in early August. The versatile forward has made ten appearances for the Tigers and has provided two goals and one assist during that time as he found the net in a 3-2 win against Oxford United and a 4-2 defeat against Bristol City.

Isaac Schmidt - Werder Bremen

INJURY: For Leeds United's Isaac Schmidt. | Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The four times capped Switzerland international was believed to be a target for a number of Bundesliga clubs during the summer - but it was Werder Bremen that secured his services on a season-long loan. Schmidt scored on his debut in a 3-3 draw with Bayer Leverkusen and has gone on to make four appearances in German football’s top flight. However, there has been some frustration for Schmidt after he was forced to withdraw from the Switzerland squad over the weekend after picking up a foot injury in training.