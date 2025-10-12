Dan James, Willy Gnonto, Lucas Perri, Harry Gray: Leeds United injuries and return dates

A look at Leeds United’s current injuries and return dates.

Leeds United went into the October international break with four men out - but what exactly are the injuries and when are those players expected to return?

Daniel Farke’s Whites are in the middle of two weeks without a game as the 2025-26 Premier League season pauses for a second time for international games.

Leeds have eight players away on senior international duty and Farke will be keeping everything crossed that no new injuries are picked up within that octet whilst they are away.

The Whites boss was without three key men and an exciting youngster for the last game before the international break against Tottenham Hotspur.

But two of those players are expected back imminently. Here, we run through what we know about the current Leeds injuries and expected return dates.

Injury: Calf. Expected return date: Burnley away. Summary: United's Italian international winger Gnonto missed the defeat at home to Tottenham due to a calf injury but Farke said there was no need for surgery on the problem and fully expected Gnonto to return to training the following week.

Injury: Calf. Expected return date: Burnley away. Summary: United's Italian international winger Gnonto missed the defeat at home to Tottenham due to a calf injury but Farke said there was no need for surgery on the problem and fully expected Gnonto to return to training the following week. | Getty Images

Injury: Quad. Expected return date: Burnley away. Summary: New Whites keeper Perri has been sidelined with a quad injury but the Brazilian did return to training ahead of the weekend's visit of Tottenham but not in time to be involved. Like Gnonto, Farke expected to have Perri back available for selection after the international break.

Injury: Quad. Expected return date: Burnley away. Summary: New Whites keeper Perri has been sidelined with a quad injury but the Brazilian did return to training ahead of the weekend's visit of Tottenham but not in time to be involved. Like Gnonto, Farke expected to have Perri back available for selection after the international break. | Getty Images

Injury: Ankle. Expected return date: Late November (after the November international break). Summary: James rolled his ankle in training ahead of the Spurs clash, a blow which was expected to keep him out for between four to six weeks. Farke has said James is now realistically expected back just after the November international break. Anything sooner, he said, would be a bonus and a surprise.

Injury: Ankle. Expected return date: Late November (after the November international break). Summary: James rolled his ankle in training ahead of the Spurs clash, a blow which was expected to keep him out for between four to six weeks. Farke has said James is now realistically expected back just after the November international break. Anything sooner, he said, would be a bonus and a surprise. | Getty Images

Injury: Hip flexor. Expected return date: Not known. Summary: Farke revealed before the weekend's visit of Tottenham that there were question marks about young striker Gray who reported hip flexor problems on the back of last Monday's outing for the under-21s. Gray did not make the matchday squad against Spurs and it remains to be seen when he is back.

Injury: Hip flexor. Expected return date: Not known. Summary: Farke revealed before the weekend's visit of Tottenham that there were question marks about young striker Gray who reported hip flexor problems on the back of last Monday's outing for the under-21s. Gray did not make the matchday squad against Spurs and it remains to be seen when he is back. | Getty Images

