Leeds United are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Everton. The Whites are only a point above the Toffees’ in the Premier League table.

They were beaten 2-0 at home by Manchester United last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a win at Goodison Park. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Managerial candidate linked

TNT Sports claim Gerardo Martino is on Leeds’ radar as they continue their search for a permanent replacement for Jesse March. The report suggests he has not ‘ruled out’ a switch to the Yorkshire club as he weighs up his next move in the game.

Martino, 60, has been available since leaving his role as manager of the Mexico national team after they were knocked out of the World Cup earlier this winter. He is a vastly experienced boss who has most notably had spells at Newell’s Old Boys, Argentina and Atlanta United.

Football League ace on radar

Leeds are reportedly interested in Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. Leeds Live suggest the Whites are ‘chasing’ the highly-rated 19-year-old ahead of a potential future swoop.