Leeds United attendances this season compared to Man Utd, Newcastle United and Everton - gallery

A look at where Leeds United rank among the highest average attendances in the Premier League.

By Jamie Kemble
3 minutes ago

Leeds United remain locked in a relegation battle following late defeat to Manchester United over the weekend.

The Whites put up a good fight against the Red Devils for well over an hour, but they wound up losing 2-0 after the game got away from them late on. That result has left Leeds just a point above the relegation zone, and they still need to appoint a new manager. In the meantime, Whites fans continue to get behind their men, with Elland Road selling out most weeks.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of average attendances in the Premier League to see where Leeds rank. Join us as we count down from the lowest average to the highest.

Take a look below...

1. Bournemouth

Average attendance - 10,254

2. Brentford

Average attendance - 17,082

3. Fulham

Average attendance - 23,270

4. Crystal Palace

Average attendance - 25,213

