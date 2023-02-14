Leeds United attendances this season compared to Man Utd, Newcastle United and Everton - gallery
A look at where Leeds United rank among the highest average attendances in the Premier League.
Leeds United remain locked in a relegation battle following late defeat to Manchester United over the weekend.
The Whites put up a good fight against the Red Devils for well over an hour, but they wound up losing 2-0 after the game got away from them late on. That result has left Leeds just a point above the relegation zone, and they still need to appoint a new manager. In the meantime, Whites fans continue to get behind their men, with Elland Road selling out most weeks.
With that in mind, we have put together a list of average attendances in the Premier League to see where Leeds rank. Join us as we count down from the lowest average to the highest.
Take a look below...