Jesse Marsch will be ‘motivated’ to relegate former club Leeds United, according to talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan.

Marsch is set to return to Premier League management with Southampton, less than two weeks on from his sacking by Leeds United. It’s a swift return for the American, whose replacement has not yet been found by Leeds. A difficult task awaits Marsch at St Mary’s Stadium, with Southampton currently bottom of the table and four points from safety.

Due to Leeds’ position in 17th place, Marsch will now be up against the Whites in the race to stay up, supplementing the relegation battle with an intriguing narrative.

Above all , Marsch will be motivated to ‘relegate’ Leeds due to his sacking, according to former Crystal Palace chief Jordan.

“The circumstances around this one are energising for Jesse Marsch because there will be no greater motivation to prove his ability than going out of the side that boots him out and relegating them,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“He will say that’s not the case because he loves Leeds United and it was a wonderful opportunity. But how much satisfaction would he get if he were to pull Southampton of the relegation zone and Leeds United back into it?”