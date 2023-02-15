In mid season, it's really difficult to find the right man, find someone that's not in a job that will fit. You also want the best man for the job. Invariably, they are in jobs so it sounded a lot more difficult I think to get the right man.

There's no doubt that the club has had contingency plans, they will have been watching various managers for a long time now. So with best will in the world, the timing of things, you can't really bring it down to an exact point when the dominoes fall exactly in the right place. It isn't exactly so straightforward as we're finding out.

I think from the outside, everyone says: 'Well, why don't we have someone lined up?' which is a very easy thing to say, but you can't go around just poaching other clubs managers willy nilly. It's a process to go through, there's a way of doing things, and you might have all your ideas lined up, but implementing them is a different thing.

Leeds United's English Interim co-manager Michael Skubala (L) consoles Leeds United's US midfielder Tyler Adams (R) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The squad that we've got, the incoming players now give us some real attacking threat up top. Wober coming in, more solid; McKennie in midfield – suddenly the squad and our bench is looking good. With the future of the club looking really bright as well, a lot of investment hopefully not too far around the corner, then you think actually: 'This is a really attractive place to come and why not go for a big name manager?’ But of course, that brings its own problems. From the outside, it all looks rather straightforward – I’m sure on the other side of the fence it's a lot more difficult.

Clearly from being at the club already, that's certainly helped [Michael Skubala] in lots of ways. I think coming in and just settling things down and just tweaking one or two things, I would say the players certainly appreciate it. You can tell there's a lot of respect there between the two, and he’s a very professional guy as everyone is in football. We all understand, managers get sacked these things do happen but you're employed by your club and you have to do the best you can and Michael Skubala's doing a wonderful job.

I think from a player's point of view, you need a direction of travel, you need some sort of understanding but certainly initially he [Skubala]’s settled things down and has developed a really safe pair of hands and I’ve been very impressed.