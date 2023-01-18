Speaking after a 5-2 FA Cup win over Cardiff City that reinforced his belief that the Aston Villa performance was a big step forward for the team, Marsch was pleased to get a dream start at Elland Road. Willy Gnonto volleyed in a stunning opener inside 30 seconds and later added a second, with Patrick Bamford also grabbing a brace and Rodrigo continuing his fine goalscoring run. A pair of late consolation goals took a little shine off the scoreline but did nothing to dull Marsch's delight.

"Really, really happy," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted to have a fast start, obviously that was a dream start, a good ball from Rodrigo and [Gnonto] bumps the defender a little bit, arranges his feet and an incredible finish. He's in a really good way right now."

And so too are Leeds, Marsch believes.

"I said after the Villa game, that we took that as a big positive and if we play like that, that we're going to do well, it's a game we should win, but that doesn't mean you're always going to win," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And in the end, we performed well, and we got the deserved result. I know I've taken a lot of criticism, in some ways rightfully so. But I've felt internally that we've been moving ourselves definitely in the right direction."

Marsch has come under fire for a lack of wins and a number of the performances his side have produced this season, some of which he admits is warranted. Suggestions that players have turned on him, however, are without truth he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DREAM START - Willy Gnonto volleyed in spectacularly to open the scoring for Leeds United against Cardiff City in the first 30 seconds. Pic: Tony Johnson

"I know it's hard for everybody to be patient and obviously when we're not getting the points that we should be getting I come into the spotlight,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad