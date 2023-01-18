Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch lashes out at 'awful' report after FA Cup rout of Cardiff City
Jesse Marsch has lashed out at a report that players at Leeds United are unhappy with his management, insisting they're unified in their belief.
Speaking after a 5-2 FA Cup win over Cardiff City that reinforced his belief that the Aston Villa performance was a big step forward for the team, Marsch was pleased to get a dream start at Elland Road. Willy Gnonto volleyed in a stunning opener inside 30 seconds and later added a second, with Patrick Bamford also grabbing a brace and Rodrigo continuing his fine goalscoring run. A pair of late consolation goals took a little shine off the scoreline but did nothing to dull Marsch's delight.
"Really, really happy," he said.
"We wanted to have a fast start, obviously that was a dream start, a good ball from Rodrigo and [Gnonto] bumps the defender a little bit, arranges his feet and an incredible finish. He's in a really good way right now."
And so too are Leeds, Marsch believes.
"I said after the Villa game, that we took that as a big positive and if we play like that, that we're going to do well, it's a game we should win, but that doesn't mean you're always going to win," he said.
"And in the end, we performed well, and we got the deserved result. I know I've taken a lot of criticism, in some ways rightfully so. But I've felt internally that we've been moving ourselves definitely in the right direction."
Marsch has come under fire for a lack of wins and a number of the performances his side have produced this season, some of which he admits is warranted. Suggestions that players have turned on him, however, are without truth he says.
"I know it's hard for everybody to be patient and obviously when we're not getting the points that we should be getting I come into the spotlight,” he added.
"I want to try to find a way for our fans, for our club, for everybody to keep the belief in this team because I see them every day, I see their work ethic, I see their commitment to each other. Even this report that comes out, the BS about some of the players are against me is just awful. It's just awful. We are united, we are together."