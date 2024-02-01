Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transfer deadline day is here and Leeds United are confident of getting at least one player through the door before tonight's 11pm curfew. The Whites are on the cusp of landing Connor Roberts from Burnley, but there is speculation about more deals to potentially to be done.

Here's a look at some of the headlines out there as the window reaches its climax.

Leeds eyeing a left-back?

Leeds United have been linked with a move for a second full-back on deadline day. Connor Roberts is close to joining Leeds on loan from Burnley, but according to Football Insider, United are keen on Newcastle United's Paul Dummett, too.

Dummett is a left-back, of course, and that has been something of a problem position for the Whites this season with both Sam Byram and Junior Firpo struggling with injuries. The report claims Ipswich Town have also shown an interest in Dummett, but that has since been ruled out by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Wales international has struggled to force his way into Eddie Howe's plans at St James' Park this season and may well be allowed to leave the club should an approach be made.

Sunderland in Benson push

Sunderland have made a late move to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson, according to Football Insider. Benson has been linked with a host of clubs this month, including Leeds United and Southampton, but remains with the Clarets as the transfer deadline looms.

Benson has struggled to chances under Vincent Kompany in the Premier League, but the report claims Sunderland are in talks to sign him after asking the question about Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo.