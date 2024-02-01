Who had a Luis Sinisterra development on their deadline day bingo card? The YEP understands that Bournemouth have made some noises about crossing Leeds United's palms with silver to make the Colombian international a permanent signing but at the time of writing that is not rated as a likely deadline day development. The winger has started just three times in the Premier League for the Cherries this season since inking a loan move from Elland Road, but having started the last two he appears to be finally getting up to speed again after an injury-ravaged 2022/23 campaign.

Another unexpected development would be the exit, either temporary or permanent, of someone from Daniel Farke's group. The manager was pretty clear in recent days that there would be no further departures because the squad is not blessed with huge numbers. But there have been one or two noises today about the possibility of something happening with Ian Poveda before the deadline. The winger has made seven appearances in the Championship but accrued just 144 minutes of action in total and 90 of those came in the second outing of the season at Birmingham City. Since then Poveda's role has been a bit-part one, so of all the players in the attacking department he could be considered most likely to seek game time elsewhere. Daniel James is making progress in his return from a groin problem, Crysencio Summerville is available again and so too is Willy Gnonto. When you look at Jaidon Anthony's minutes, a picture emerges that puts Poveda fifth in line for the wide positions. He's also third in line for the number 10 spot at present. One to watch as the window comes to an end tonight.