Leeds United transfer deadline day live updates: Connor Roberts medical, Luis Sinisterra and Ian Poveda latest
Leeds United were on the verge of exiting this season's January transfer window without conducting any incoming business, much to the dismay of Whites supporters.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds have until 11pm this evening - Thursday, February 1 - to bolster Daniel Farke's first-team squad, or face the reality of pushing for promotion with his existing group.
It has been suggested that Leeds' squad is weaker than it was a month ago, after the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling, along with several peripheral youngsters exiting on various loan deals and permanent transfers. Recent results would suggest otherwise, though, with five wins from six games in 2024 and a 100 per cent record in the Championship since the turn of the year.
That said, Leeds have relied on the versatility of Ethan Ampadu to feature at centre-back in Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper's absence, meanwhile midfielder Archie Gray remains Farke's first-choice right-back, and does not turn 18 until next month. The worry amongst fans is that neither solution is sustainable, particularly if the team suffer a number of injuries in key positions.
The manager did admit during his pre-Bristol City press conference yesterday that one or two deals came 'very close' to completion this month, but injuries prohibited Leeds from making their move, or at least made them think twice. One such player was Japanese international full-back Daiki Hashioka, who has subsequently signed for Premier League outfit Luton Town.
Farke also said Leeds are 'restricted' by financial rules and past business with several high-earning players still on the club's books despite being out on loan this season. Burnley duo Manuel Benson and Connor Roberts and Everton's Ben Godfrey have all been named by various sources as players Leeds may look to pursue, but time is running out.
Follow all the updates as they happen on deadline day with our dedicated live blog. We'll be covering everything from start to finish, and possibly even beyond, if Leeds clinch a late move and require a deal sheet to get it signed, sealed and delivered past the deadline.
Leeds United Transfer Deadline Day LIVE
Breaking: Championship pair fighting it out for Poveda
A Marcelo Bielsa type move....writes Graham Smyth....
Is this the most Marcelo Bielsa move of the January transfer window? Former Leeds United target Ryan Kent, whose addition was explored and explored and explored during Bielsa's Elland Road era, is moving to Serie A side Lazio on loan according to Fabrizio Romano. The attacking midfielder is set for a temporary move to Rome from Fenerbahçe, with an option to make it permanent. Kent left Glasgow Rangers for Turkey last summer but has fallen out of favour with the Super Lig club in recent months. His name cropped up in successive transfer windows, largely due to Bielsa's fondness for his ability but despite Leeds' attempts to bring him to Elland Road they could not come to terms with Rangers' valuation of the ex-Liverpool man. His loan to Lazio takes him to one of Bielsa's former clubs. The Argentine spent three days in charge of Le Aquile.
Chief football writer Graham Smyth with an update...
Who had a Luis Sinisterra development on their deadline day bingo card? The YEP understands that Bournemouth have made some noises about crossing Leeds United's palms with silver to make the Colombian international a permanent signing but at the time of writing that is not rated as a likely deadline day development. The winger has started just three times in the Premier League for the Cherries this season since inking a loan move from Elland Road, but having started the last two he appears to be finally getting up to speed again after an injury-ravaged 2022/23 campaign.
Another unexpected development would be the exit, either temporary or permanent, of someone from Daniel Farke's group. The manager was pretty clear in recent days that there would be no further departures because the squad is not blessed with huge numbers. But there have been one or two noises today about the possibility of something happening with Ian Poveda before the deadline. The winger has made seven appearances in the Championship but accrued just 144 minutes of action in total and 90 of those came in the second outing of the season at Birmingham City. Since then Poveda's role has been a bit-part one, so of all the players in the attacking department he could be considered most likely to seek game time elsewhere. Daniel James is making progress in his return from a groin problem, Crysencio Summerville is available again and so too is Willy Gnonto. When you look at Jaidon Anthony's minutes, a picture emerges that puts Poveda fifth in line for the wide positions. He's also third in line for the number 10 spot at present. One to watch as the window comes to an end tonight.
Souttar insight
Leeds still expected to complete the loan signing of Connor Roberts later today.
Souttar deal off
Graham Smyth on Harry Souttar
Farke has also been clear that none of his group would be allowed to leave today, including skipper Liam Cooper - in whom there was interest from Blackburn Rovers. The YEP understands that as it stands Souttar's arrival, if Leeds could get it over the line, would not lead to further departures from Elland Road in the remainder of the window.
Medical booked
Souttar links
Leicester City centre-back Harry Souttar linked with Leeds this morning. United are well-stocked at right-sided centre-back and Souttar is not one who could also deputise at right-back.
Player is evidently keen to exit the King Power Stadium, though, therefore Leeds are exploring their options.
Activity is afoot
Burnley now on the verge of confirming a deal for Stade Rennais right-back Lorenz Assignon. The 23-year-old is expected to be announced at Turf Moor later today.
Another domino falls in Leeds' pursuit of Roberts.
Roberts latest
Connor Roberts is a name which has refused to go away during the January window. A right-back with Premier League and international experience, who is known to several members of the current squad.
Various reports now suggesting Leeds are plotting a late move to bring him in before tonight's 11pm deadline. In addition, Burnley are supposedly interested in bringing in Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier, which would free up Roberts to leave.