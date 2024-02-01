Leeds United winger Ian Poveda could join one of Sheffield Wednesday or Birmingham City in a permanent move before tonight's transfer deadline

Wednesday's interest was first expressed earlier in the month, but Birmingham and Tony Mowbray - for whom Poveda played on loan at Blackburn Rovers - then moved into the driver's seat in the latter stage of the window. The YEP understands Wednesday have now matched Rovers' offer and the decision now rests with Leeds and Poveda

The exit, which now appears likely, is an unexpected development given Daniel Farke's previous words on his reluctance to let anyone else leave his first team group in this window. But Poveda's involvement this season has been scant in the Championship, totalling just 144 minutes of action. Ninety of those minutes came in the second league outing of the season, ironically enough at Birmingham.

Poveda joined Leeds in January 2020 during the Marcelo Bielsa era, signing a four-and-a-half year contract that is due to run out this summer. There was not thought to be an up-front fee involved in his move from Manchester City to Elland Road, but City were due to make around £1m if certain clauses were met over the course of Poveda's time at Leeds. There was also thought to be a significant sell-on clause.