Bournemouth have explored the possibility of making Luis Sinisterra's loan from Leeds United permanent this month. Sinisterra has been with Bournemouth since the end of the summer transfer window after making the decision to leave the Whites on a temporary basis to play Premier League football.

The winger has made an impact for the Cherries, with three goals coming over his 15 appearances in all competitions, his latest coming in the FA Cup against Swansea City. Andoni Iraola is said to have been impressed with what he has seen from the Leeds loanee and in an effort to free up a loan spot, Bournemouth have asked the question about tying Sinisterra down to a permanent deal before the 11pm transfer deadline, according to a Teamtalk report.

The Premier League outfit do have the option to purchase the Colombian for a set fee at the end of the season. However, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands that while there has been some noise about the club's desire to sign Sinisterra, such a deal is not currently considered a likely deadline day development.

Leeds had hoped to keep hold of Sinisterra this season for their Championship promotion push but ultimately the club were left with little choice but to offload him after the player made his desire to leave abundantly clear, as explained by CEO Angus Kinnear in the aftermath of the summer window. United received Jaidon Anthony on loan from the Cherries as part of the deal.

As such, while Sinisterra is currently due to return to Thorp Arch for pre-season training, his future at the club looks extremely uncertain.