Leeds United linked with £10m transfer amid Liverpool ‘blow’

Leeds United will already be looking ahead to next season after a disappointing campaign.

The Whites ultimately achieved what became their objective by staying in the Premier League, but they certainly didn’t want to find themselves in a position where they were fighting for survival on the final day.

Jesse Marsch will hope for better in his first full season in charge, and the club’s chiefs have already promised investment in a bid to avoid returning to a relegation scrap.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will give Leeds fans plenty of excitement, especially after such a taxing season, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest Whites transfer news and rumours.

Roca attempts

Leeds are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca.

The Whites are keen on improving their midfield this summer, especially given they face a battle to keep hold of Kalvin Phillips.

And according to The Athletic, Roca has popped up as a £10m option.

The 25-year-old is a central midfielder who impressed with Espanyol previously, racking up more than 100 La Liga outings.

No Ramsey deal

Leeds are expected to miss out on Aberdeen starlet Calvin Ramsay.

The 18-year-old full-back has been tipped for a big future, and a number of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move.

Leeds were one of the clubs linked, reportedly attempting a move for Ramsay, but they look to have missed out.

According to Football Insider, the young Scot now looks set to join Liverpool on a long-term deal.