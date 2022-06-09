Who is Marc Roca? The midfield option Leeds United are exploring at Bayern Munich

Roca was born in Vilafranca, Spain and progressed through the ranks at Espanyol for whom the midfielder made his first team debut for in August 2016.

Roca then established himself as a regular starter for the La Liga outfit at the base of the midfield and stepped out in eight Europa League matches including qualifiers during the 2019-20 campaign following a seventh-placed finish the previous term.

Espanyol, though, were relegated to the Segunda Division during the 2019-20 season and Roja signed for Bayern Munich in October 2020, joining the German giants on a five-year deal.

OPTION: Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, pictured during May's Bundesliga clash against VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images.

The midfielder made six Bundesliga appearances during the 2020-21 campaign but just two starts as well as featuring in the Champions League Group stage clashes against RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.

His Champions League debut ended in a red card, the midfielder sent off for two bookable offences in the 3-1 win against Salzburg.

Roca also played in the 2020 FIFA World Club Cup semi-final clash against El Ahly, a game he started before being brought off in the 69th minute of a 2-0 victory.

The midfielder then featured in another nine Bundesliga matches last season, as well as stepping out in four more Champions League clashes including the home leg of the last 16 clash against Salzburg and the quarter-final first leg away at Villareal.

Internationally, the midfielder was part of the Spain under-21s side that won the 2019 European under-21s Championship.

Roca played the full duration of both the semi-final victory against France in which he scored and also the final against Germany in which Spain recorded a 2-1 triumph.

The midfielder also bagged an assist in the Group stage win against Poland.

Roca has since bagged one cap for the Catalonia team.

The 25-year-old operates as a holding midfielder in front of the back line and is now one of the options that Leeds are exploring to add strength in depth and competition in that position.

Roja made 121 outings during his time at Espanyol, netting three times and weighing in with six assists.

His two years at Bayern have featured 24 appearances, 15 of those coming in the Bundesliga in which he has played 552 minutes.

Roca, though, only made four league starts last season and is available for a summer move.