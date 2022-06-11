Lee Bowyer: Photo memories of a talismanic Leeds United midfielder

Snarling and relentless Lee Bowyer was talented, energetic, gutsy, whole-hearted and technically gifted - all qualities which helped make him a fans' favourite during his seven years with the Whites. Bowyer was signed for £2.8 million in 1996 - at the time a record for a British teenager - and would go on to make 265 appearances for Leeds United in all competitions, scoring 55 goals. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time
1. Lee Bowyer in focus
Lee Bowyer in action during a pre-season friendly against Grimsby Town at Elland Road in August 1996.
Photo: Getty
2. Lee Bowyer in focus
Lee Bowyer challenges Manchester United's Nicky Butt during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford in December 1996.
Photo: Getty
3. Lee Bowyer in focus
Lee Bowyer in action during the FA Carling Premiership game against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park in August 1998. The game finished 1-1.
Photo: Getty
4. Lee Bowyer in focus
Lee Bowyer of bursts through the AS Roma defence during the UEFA Cup second round second leg match clash Elland Road in November 1998.. The game ended 0-0 with AS Roma going through 1-0 on aggregate.
Photo: Getty