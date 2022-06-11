Lee Bowyer: Photo memories of a talismanic Leeds United midfielder

Snarling and relentless Lee Bowyer was talented, energetic, gutsy, whole-hearted and technically gifted - all qualities which helped make him a fans' favourite during his seven years with the Whites. Bowyer was signed for £2.8 million in 1996 - at the time a record for a British teenager - and would go on to make 265 appearances for Leeds United in all competitions, scoring 55 goals. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time