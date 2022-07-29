Leeds United linked with new name as midfielder opens up about plans

Leeds United are back in pre-season action on Sunday.

The Whites take on Italian side Cagliari in their final friendly game of the summer.

Then then kick-start the new 2022/23 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves next weekend.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club today....

New name linked

Leeds are being linked with a move for Atlas attacker Julian Quinones.

The former Colombia youth international, who is 25-years-old, has been a hit in the Mexican top flight over recent years.

Footmercato claim Jesse Marsch’s side are keen along with French Ligue outfit Strasbourg.

Max latest

The Whites are reportedly interest in PSV left-back Phillip Max.

They have a vacancy to fill in his position following their decision to sell Leif Davis to League One side Ipswich Town.

According to ED (via TEAMtalk), it would take ‘more’ than the previously reported £8million fee to lure him away from Holland though and his current club are not keen on cashing in on him yet.

Midfielder open to permanent departure

Jamie Shackleton is open to the idea of a permanent departure from Elland Road.

The midfielder has joined Championship outfit Millwall on loan with a view to a longer term deal with the London club.